Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 6:37 pm

Matt Rife Preaches Message of Equality at MTV VMAs 2017

Matt Rife Preaches Message of Equality at MTV VMAs 2017

Matt Rife wears a white-button down with an equal sign on the pocket while walking the carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 21-year-old comedian had the message “equality or these hands” written on the back of the shirt.

“Getting dressed for VMAs! ☺️ of someone wears the same powdered wig as me imma be furious. #Fashionista,” Matt tweeted while getting ready for the show.

Matt recently split with his girlfriend Kate Beckinsale after a brief relationship.
Just Jared on Facebook
matt rife mtv vmas 2017 01
matt rife mtv vmas 2017 02
matt rife mtv vmas 2017 03
matt rife mtv vmas 2017 04
matt rife mtv vmas 2017 05
matt rife mtv vmas 2017 06
matt rife mtv vmas 2017 07
matt rife mtv vmas 2017 08
matt rife mtv vmas 2017 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, Matt Rife, MTV VMAs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr