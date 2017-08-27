Matt Rife Preaches Message of Equality at MTV VMAs 2017

Matt Rife wears a white-button down with an equal sign on the pocket while walking the carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 21-year-old comedian had the message “equality or these hands” written on the back of the shirt.

“Getting dressed for VMAs! ☺️ of someone wears the same powdered wig as me imma be furious. #Fashionista,” Matt tweeted while getting ready for the show.

Matt recently split with his girlfriend Kate Beckinsale after a brief relationship.