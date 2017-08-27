Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 6:10 pm

Miley Cyrus Promises to 'Be Good' at VMAs 2017, Posts Throwback Photo of Twerking Performance

Miley Cyrus is planning on having a low key night at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

The 24-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Sunday (August 27) before the show to promise her dad Billie Ray Cyrus that she “promises” not to have a repeat of any of her crazy antics in the past.

“Sorry Dad…. I’ll be good tonight I promise…” Miley captioned the photo of herself twerking on Robin Thicke‘s crotch with an edited photo of her dad off in the sky.

Miley caused quite the controversy with her twerking during her provocative 2013 performance before she hosted the show in 2015 in some extremely revealing outfits.

Miley is set to perform tonight and is nominated for Best Pop Song for her new single “Malibu.”

Relive some of Miley‘s craziest VMAs moments in the gallery below!
Just Jared on Facebook
