Miley Cyrus Sings 'Younger Now' at MTV VMAs 2017 (Video)

Miley Cyrus gave a more tamed down performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards than what most have seen from her before at the VMAs!

The 24-year-old entertainer performed her latest song “Younger Now” at the show on Sunday night (August 27) at The Forum in Los Angeles.

“Yaaaaas! To all the fans and music lovers who make @vmas so special, this night would be nothin without ya ! 💙💙💙,” Miley wrote on Instagram after the performance.

FYI: Miley is wearing a full custom August Getty Atelier look.