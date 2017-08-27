Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 8:44 pm

Millie Bobby Brown & Yara Shahidi Shine on the 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Millie Bobby Brown flashes a smile as she arrives 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 13-year-old Stranger Things star went gothic cool in a black, sheer dress covered with gold flakes while attending the awards show.

Joining Millie on the red carpet was black-ish star Yara Shahidi who looked like a Greek goddess in a gold, silk dress.

FYI: Yara is wearing a Zimmerman dress, Giuseppe Zanotti, and earrings by Porcelain Chyna. Millie is wearing an outfit by Rodarte and Stuart Weitzman shoes while carrying a Judith Leiber.

Photos: Getty
