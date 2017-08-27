MTV VMAs 2017 Live Stream Video - Watch Here!

The 2017 VMAs is getting ready to begin in just a short amount of time and we have the site where you can watch it online!

The awards show will be live streamed tonight (August 27) online on MTV’s website, but you will need a cable login in order to access it. The MTV app will also be live-streaming the event on all of their compatible devices.

Katy Perry will be hosting the awards show tonight with performances by Fifth Harmony, Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, and tons of others.

Check out the full list of nominations for the event here.

The live-stream event will begin at 6pm ET with a pre-show and red carpet before the awards show starts at 8pm.

You can watch the VMAs on MTV.com!