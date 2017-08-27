MTV VMAs 2017 - Performers & Presenters List!

The 2017 MTV VMAs are coming up in just a few hours and we have the full list of performers and presenters who you can expect to take the stage throughout the show!

The show, hosted by Katy Perry, is promising to be a huge event, with names such as Miley Cyrus, Pink, Kendrick Lamar, Demi Lovato, Kesha, and more set to take the stage.

Be sure to tune into MTV to catch the VMAs later today. Just Jared will also be live-blogging the big event, so stay tuned and watch with us!

PERFORMERS

Pink (Video Vanguard Award Winner)

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Ed Sheeran

Fifth Harmony

Lorde

The Weeknd

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Shawn Mendes

Demi Lovato

Logic

Khalid

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

Cardi B

Rod Stewart with DNCE

Alessia Cara & Kyle

PRESENTERS

Kesha

DJ Khaled

Bebe Rexha

Ludacris

Pete Wentz

The Chainsmokers

Remy Ma

Alessandra Ambrosio

Paris Jackson

Hailey Baldwin

Gal Gadot

Tiffany Haddish

Pete Davidson

Vanessa Hudgens

Olivia Munn

Yara Shahidi

Millie Bobby Brown