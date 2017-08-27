MTV VMAs 2017 - Performers & Presenters List!
The 2017 MTV VMAs are coming up in just a few hours and we have the full list of performers and presenters who you can expect to take the stage throughout the show!
The show, hosted by Katy Perry, is promising to be a huge event, with names such as Miley Cyrus, Pink, Kendrick Lamar, Demi Lovato, Kesha, and more set to take the stage.
PERFORMERS
Pink (Video Vanguard Award Winner)
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Ed Sheeran
Fifth Harmony
Lorde
The Weeknd
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Shawn Mendes
Demi Lovato
Logic
Khalid
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Cardi B
Rod Stewart with DNCE
Alessia Cara & Kyle
PRESENTERS
Kesha
DJ Khaled
Bebe Rexha
Ludacris
Pete Wentz
The Chainsmokers
Remy Ma
Alessandra Ambrosio
Paris Jackson
Hailey Baldwin
Gal Gadot
Tiffany Haddish
Pete Davidson
Vanessa Hudgens
Olivia Munn
Yara Shahidi
Millie Bobby Brown