MTV VMAs 2017 Winners List - Full List Revealed!

The 2017 MTV VMAs just wrapped up, and we now know who won big during music’s huge night!

The show featured so many great performances by Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, and more, and had lots of touching and poignant moments about racism, sexism, beauty standards, the current political climate, and more.

Katy Perry acted as host for the evening, and also took the stage to perform.

See the full list of winners below…

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

BEST NEW ARTIST

Khalid – WINNER

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

BEST COLLABORATION

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”

Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” – WINNER

BEST POP

Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” – WINNER

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

BEST HIP HOP

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

BEST DANCE

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay” – WINNER

Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris – “My Way”

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”

BEST ROCK – TBD, stay tuned for winner!

Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”

Green Day – “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters – “Run”

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM – Everyone in this category was honored with the win for their efforts to fight injustice.

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean – “Light”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend – “Surefire”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill”

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak”

Halsey – “Now or Never”

BEST DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

BEST ART DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation”

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy”

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Kanye West – “Fade” – WINNER

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Sia – “The Greatest”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”

BEST EDITING

Future – “Mask Off”

Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” – WINNER

Lorde – “Green Light”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”