Sun, 27 August 2017 at 1:28 pm

Nick Jonas Joins Tons of Famous Friends at the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight

Nick Jonas skips the red carpet as he arrives at the Big Fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor on Saturday night (August 26) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 24-year-old entertainer tried to keep a relatively low profile in a plaid shirt and suede baseball hat as he attended the fight with a whole bunch of his friends.

Other stars that were spotted attending the event included Chance the Rapper, James Harden, Backstreet Boys members Nick Carter and AJ McLean, Jasmine Sanders and boyfriend Terrence J, along with the guys from The Chainsmokers Andrew Taggart, Alex Pall.

In case you missed it, Floyd ended up winning the fight after knocking Conor out after 10 rounds.

Credit: WENN; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Getty
