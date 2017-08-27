Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 8:23 pm

Nicki Minaj Wears Pink Latex Bodysuit to MTV VMAs 2017!

Nicki Minaj Wears Pink Latex Bodysuit to MTV VMAs 2017!

Nicki Minaj is looking so hot in her pink latex bodysuit while walking the carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 34-year-old rapper flew all the way to the west coast so that she can perform alongside host Katy Perry during the show.

Nicki and Katy are teaming up to perform “Swish Swish.” If you haven’t seen their new music video, make sure to watch it now.

15+ pictures inside of Nicki Minaj on the red carpet…

Just Jared on Facebook
nicki minaj wears pink latex bodysuit to mtv vmas 2017 01
nicki minaj wears pink latex bodysuit to mtv vmas 2017 02
nicki minaj wears pink latex bodysuit to mtv vmas 2017 03
nicki minaj wears pink latex bodysuit to mtv vmas 2017 04
nicki minaj wears pink latex bodysuit to mtv vmas 2017 05
nicki minaj wears pink latex bodysuit to mtv vmas 2017 06
nicki minaj wears pink latex bodysuit to mtv vmas 2017 07
nicki minaj wears pink latex bodysuit to mtv vmas 2017 08
nicki minaj wears pink latex bodysuit to mtv vmas 2017 09
nicki minaj wears pink latex bodysuit to mtv vmas 2017 10
nicki minaj wears pink latex bodysuit to mtv vmas 2017 11
nicki minaj wears pink latex bodysuit to mtv vmas 2017 12
nicki minaj wears pink latex bodysuit to mtv vmas 2017 13
nicki minaj wears pink latex bodysuit to mtv vmas 2017 14
nicki minaj wears pink latex bodysuit to mtv vmas 2017 15
nicki minaj wears pink latex bodysuit to mtv vmas 2017 16
nicki minaj wears pink latex bodysuit to mtv vmas 2017 17
nicki minaj wears pink latex bodysuit to mtv vmas 2017 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, MTV VMAs, Nicki Minaj

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr