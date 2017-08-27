Nicki Minaj Wears Pink Latex Bodysuit to MTV VMAs 2017!

Nicki Minaj is looking so hot in her pink latex bodysuit while walking the carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 34-year-old rapper flew all the way to the west coast so that she can perform alongside host Katy Perry during the show.

Nicki and Katy are teaming up to perform “Swish Swish.” If you haven’t seen their new music video, make sure to watch it now.

15+ pictures inside of Nicki Minaj on the red carpet…