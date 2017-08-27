Noah Cyrus & Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Pose Together at MTV VMAs 2017

Noah Cyrus and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus posed for photos together at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

At the show, the 17-year-old entertainer is set to take the stage to present. Her older sister Miley Cyrus will also be performing tonight!

“#VMAs tonight!! presenting AND nominated… can’t believe this is real. thank you @mtv and Cyrens so effin much!” Noah tweeted out to her fans.

Noah is up for the Best New Artist award – best of luck to all of the nominees!

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.