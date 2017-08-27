Paris Jackson Calls Out Nazis in America at MTV VMAs 2017

Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 9:54 pm

Paris Jackson was the first celeb to present an award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and she used her time on stage to call out Nazis and white supremacists.

The 19-year-old actress and daughter of the late Michael Jackson got a lot of applause for her speech at the show on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

“You know, if we were all to put our voices together, do you know the difference we could make? If we were to stand up all united as one, our impact it would be ‘yuge.’ It would be ‘yuge.’ Believe me, ‘yuge.’ And that’s not fake news,” Paris said while impersonating Trump.

“So, let’s leave here tonight remembering that we must show these Nazi, white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country… We have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination. We must resist,” she added.
