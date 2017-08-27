Paris Jackson Looks Pretty in Sheer Dress for the MTV VMAs 2017

Paris Jackson strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 19-year-old actress and model showed off some off her tattoos in a sheer dress covered with medieval patterns as she hit the red carpet.

FYI: Paris is wearing Christian Dior.