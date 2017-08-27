Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 7:26 pm

Paris Jackson Looks Pretty in Sheer Dress for the MTV VMAs 2017

Paris Jackson Looks Pretty in Sheer Dress for the MTV VMAs 2017

Paris Jackson strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 19-year-old actress and model showed off some off her tattoos in a sheer dress covered with medieval patterns as she hit the red carpet.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Jackson

You can check out all the nominations for tonight’s awards show here.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.

FYI: Paris is wearing Christian Dior.
Just Jared on Facebook
paris jackson looks pretty in sheer at the mtv vmas 2017 01
paris jackson looks pretty in sheer at the mtv vmas 2017 02
paris jackson looks pretty in sheer at the mtv vmas 2017 03
paris jackson looks pretty in sheer at the mtv vmas 2017 04
paris jackson looks pretty in sheer at the mtv vmas 2017 05
paris jackson looks pretty in sheer at the mtv vmas 2017 06
paris jackson looks pretty in sheer at the mtv vmas 2017 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, MTV VMAs, Paris Jackson, Sheer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr