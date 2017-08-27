Pink Performs Her Greatest Hits at MTV VMAs 2017 - Watch Now!

Pink performed a career-spanning medley of her greatest hits while accepting the MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award on Sunday (August 27) live from Inglewood, Calif.

The 37-year-old entertainer performed “Get The Party Started,” “Raise Your Glass,” “So What,’ “F–king Perfect,” “Just Give Me a Reason,” and “What About Us” for the cheering crowd.

After performing, Pink gave the most inspiring and motivational speech in response to her daughter Willow, 6, telling her she felt ugly before school one day. Be sure to watch the entirety of the speech right here.