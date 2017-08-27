Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 10:50 pm

Pink Performs Her Greatest Hits at MTV VMAs 2017 - Watch Now!

Pink Performs Her Greatest Hits at MTV VMAs 2017 - Watch Now!

Pink performed a career-spanning medley of her greatest hits while accepting the MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award on Sunday (August 27) live from Inglewood, Calif.

The 37-year-old entertainer performed “Get The Party Started,” “Raise Your Glass,” “So What,’ “F–king Perfect,” “Just Give Me a Reason,” and “What About Us” for the cheering crowd.

After performing, Pink gave the most inspiring and motivational speech in response to her daughter Willow, 6, telling her she felt ugly before school one day. Be sure to watch the entirety of the speech right here.
Just Jared on Facebook
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 01
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 02
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 03
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 04
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 05
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 06
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 07
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 08
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 09
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 10
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 11
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 12
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 13
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 14
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 15
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 16
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 17
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 18
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 19
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 20
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 21
pink medley video vanguard mtv vmas 2017 22

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, MTV VMAs, Pink

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr