Pink's Daughter Willow & Husband Carey Hart Support Her at MTV VMAs 2017 Wearing Matching Suits!

Pink brought her adorable family – sans their new baby boy – to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 37-year-old entertainer posed for photos with Willow, 6 years old, and husband Carey Hart at the show, held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif. How cute does the family look in their matching suits!

Pink will be awarded with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award tonight at the VMAs, and will also give a special performance.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.