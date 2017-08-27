Pink's Video Vanguard Speech at MTV VMAs 2017 Is So Touching & Inspiring - Watch Now

Pink gave such an inspiring and beautiful Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech, largely constructed from a conversation she had with her six-year-old daughter Willow, at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The speech came about because Willow admitted to her mother that she felt she was not beautiful. Pink pointed out in her speech that we don’t have to conform to society’s beauty standards.

“Baby girl, we don’t change,” she said. “We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl. We help other people to change, so they can see all kinds of beauty.”

Watch the whole video below…