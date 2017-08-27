Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 9:03 am

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Continue To Have the Best Twitter Exchanges

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, who co-star on Starz’s hit series Outlander, are constantly taking fun and friendly jabs at each other on Twitter, and this weekend’s exchange was a funny one!

While at a convention this weekend, Caitriona got the entire crowd to send Sam a video message via Twitter.

“Sam at the convention, everyone just keeps saying to me they have a really special message for you. So, here we go…” Caitriona said in the video. She then turns the camera to face the audience, and they scream, “Sam…BOO!”

Click inside to see the video and the ensuing Twitter interaction between Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan…
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter feud 01
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter feud 02
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter feud 03
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter feud 04
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter feud 05
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter feud 06
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter feud 07
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter feud 08
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter feud 09
sam heughan caitriona balfe twitter feud 10

Photos: Getty
