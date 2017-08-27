Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Continue To Have the Best Twitter Exchanges

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, who co-star on Starz’s hit series Outlander, are constantly taking fun and friendly jabs at each other on Twitter, and this weekend’s exchange was a funny one!

While at a convention this weekend, Caitriona got the entire crowd to send Sam a video message via Twitter.

“Sam at the convention, everyone just keeps saying to me they have a really special message for you. So, here we go…” Caitriona said in the video. She then turns the camera to face the audience, and they scream, “Sam…BOO!”

