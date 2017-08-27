Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 6:16 pm

Selena Gomez Rocks Shoes Designed By The Weeknd!

Selena Gomez Rocks Shoes Designed By The Weeknd!

Selena Gomez is all about The Weeknd‘s style!

The 25-year-old entertainer was spotted rocking a pair of shoes that were designed by her boyfriend!

Selena‘s assistant Theresa Marie Mingus took to her Instagram to share a cute snap of the duo rocking matching sweats and shoes!

“This is Not ok,” Theresa jokingly captioned the photo.

The sneakers are a part of a collaboration between the The Weeknd and Puma called the Puma Parallel, which was launched earlier this week.

Check out the cute photo below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Selena Gomez, The Weekend

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr
  • Cool Boots

    Those shoes are not all that but that’s a really cute picture.