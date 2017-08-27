Selena Gomez Rocks Shoes Designed By The Weeknd!

Selena Gomez is all about The Weeknd‘s style!

The 25-year-old entertainer was spotted rocking a pair of shoes that were designed by her boyfriend!

Selena‘s assistant Theresa Marie Mingus took to her Instagram to share a cute snap of the duo rocking matching sweats and shoes!

“This is Not ok,” Theresa jokingly captioned the photo.

The sneakers are a part of a collaboration between the The Weeknd and Puma called the Puma Parallel, which was launched earlier this week.

Check out the cute photo below…