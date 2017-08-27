Shawn Mendes Performs 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' at MTV VMAs 2017 - Watch Now!

Shawn Mendes is getting the crowd moving with an electrifying performance of his latest hit “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter brought his Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 Illuminate single to life on stage, and the shrieking fans in the crowd could barely contain themselves.

Shawn is currently in the middle of his Illuminate Tour around the world.

Watch his performance below!