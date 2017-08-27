Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 8:02 pm

Shawn Mendes Suits Up for the 2017 MTV VMAs

Shawn Mendes Suits Up for the 2017 MTV VMAs

Shawn Mendes is all smiles as he hits the blue carpet for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 19-year-old entertainer looked handsome in a navy suit and printed shirt as he arrived at the awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.

FYI: Shawn is wearing an Armani suit.

10+ pictures of Shawn Mendes arriving at the VMAs
Just Jared on Facebook
shawn mendes suits up for the 2017 mtv vmas 01
shawn mendes suits up for the 2017 mtv vmas 02
shawn mendes suits up for the 2017 mtv vmas 03
shawn mendes suits up for the 2017 mtv vmas 04
shawn mendes suits up for the 2017 mtv vmas 05
shawn mendes suits up for the 2017 mtv vmas 06
shawn mendes suits up for the 2017 mtv vmas 07
shawn mendes suits up for the 2017 mtv vmas 08
shawn mendes suits up for the 2017 mtv vmas 09
shawn mendes suits up for the 2017 mtv vmas 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, MTV VMAs, Shawn Mendes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr