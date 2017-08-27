Shawn Mendes Suits Up for the 2017 MTV VMAs

Shawn Mendes is all smiles as he hits the blue carpet for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 19-year-old entertainer looked handsome in a navy suit and printed shirt as he arrived at the awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.

FYI: Shawn is wearing an Armani suit.

10+ pictures of Shawn Mendes arriving at the VMAs…