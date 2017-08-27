'Stranger Things' Season 2 Debuts New Character Posters!

The time is coming, the highly anticipated season two of Stranger Things is almost here!!

The show’s official Twitter account has released brand new character posters for your favorites, Eleven, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Joyce, and more, as well as new characters Max and Billy.

Milly Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, and Joe Keery appear on new posters, as well as newcomers Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink.

A new teaser trailer was also released. Stranger Things season two will be available to stream on Netflix starting October 27!

Watch the teaser below and click inside to view all the new posters…