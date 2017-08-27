Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 10:21 pm

Teen Wolf's Ian Bohen Wears Tartan Suit To MTV VMAs 2017

Ian Bohen stepped out wearing an eye-catching suit for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The Teen Wolf star rocked the tartan pattern on the carpet, joining his co-stars Tyler Posey and Dylan Sprayberry.

Just a few days earlier, we were all treated to a first look at the series finale of Teen Wolf, and spoiler alert — Dylan O’Brien and Tyler Hoechlin are back for it!

FYI: Ian is wearing a David Hart look with Jimmy Choo shoes. Dylan is wearing Ben Sherman.

Photos: Getty
