The Chainsmokers Look Dapper on MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 9:40 pm

The Chainsmokers are looking fit and fashionable at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall are nominated for Best Collaboration and Best Editing with their music video for “Closer” with Halsey. The duo are also performing on the main show.

The Chainsmokers dropped their debut record, Memories…Do Not Open, in April. Their latest single, “Honest,” just hit Top 40 radio in July.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, airing now on MTV.

