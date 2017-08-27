Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 8:33 pm

Thirty Seconds to Mars Pose for Pics Ahead of VMAs 2017 Performance!

Thirty Seconds to Mars Pose for Pics Ahead of VMAs 2017 Performance!

The guys of Thirty Seconds to MarsJared Leto, Shannon Leto, and Tomo Milicevic – arrive at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

It looked like the guys had some fun together before heading inside the venue.

The band will be hitting the stage later in the evening so stay tuned!

FYI: Jared is wearing a Gucci look.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, airing RIGHT NOW on MTV. Be sure to tune in!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, Jared Leto, MTV VMAs, Shannon Leto, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Tomo Milicevic

