Vanessa Hudgens Is Red Hot with Short Hair at MTV VMAs 2017

Vanessa Hudgens looks amazing on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 28-year-old So You Think You Can Dance judge showed off her natural short hair one night after rocking extensions for fight night in Vegas.

Vanessa was joined by her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler to watch the big fight and they seriously looked like a million bucks together.

FYI: Vanessa is wearing a Yanina Couture dress.

10+ pictures inside of Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet at the VMAs…