Adriana Lima & More Angels Visit Victoria's Secret for Fittings!

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 8:35 pm

The angels are getting ready for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, and Martha Hunt were among the models spotted stopping by the brand’s offices for fittings on Monday (August 28) in New York City.

Elsa Hosk, Lais Ribeiro, and Sara Sampaio were also spotted at the fittings and some of them even left the building holding wings!

Candice didn’t walk in last year’s show as she had just given birth to her son Anaca, so we can’t wait to see her big return.

10+ pictures of the angels in the Big Apple…

Credit: INSTARimages.com; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, BackGrid USA
