Mon, 28 August 2017 at 4:32 pm

Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet's 'Call Me By Your Name' Debuts New Movie Stills

Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet's 'Call Me By Your Name' Debuts New Movie Stills

Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet‘s upcoming movie Call Me By Your Name is getting a ton of Oscar buzz and new stills from the film were just released!

Call Me By Your Name is about the relationship between a 17-year-old American-Italian boy, Elio (Chalamet), and the American student, Oliver (Hammer), who comes to live at his family’s home for the summer. Amid the sun-drenched splendor of the setting, Elio and Oliver discover the heady beauty of awakening desire over the course of a summer that will alter their lives forever.

The movie has been playing the festival circuit this year and will finally be released in theaters on November 24.

Make sure to watch the latest trailer!
