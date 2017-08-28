Bachelor in Paradise's Robby Hayes Says It Was 'Tough' Not Being on Last Season's Show

Robby Hayes missed out on Bachelor in Paradise last year as he was in the final two of JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette and he said it was “tough” to see his friends having fun on the show.

“It was kind of hard for me after getting my heart broken in front of national television, not to mention blindsided because I didn’t see that happening, but then I had to sit at home and watch my friends go on not only Bachelor in Paradise, but Men Tell All,” Robby told Us Weekly.

“I mean, that’s something where everyone gets back together with [JoJo], and only the top two don’t get to. I didn’t get to do that. I just sat on my thumbs, even though I knew at that point I wasn’t JoJo’s final pick. And then, you know, they all went on Paradise and were having a great time, meeting girls, having fun. And I’m sitting at home repairing my broken heart with my family. And it was tough,” he added.

“I think that’s why going on Paradise this season was an easier answer,” Robby continued. “[Last year] it was something like, ‘Damn, I wish I was out there.’ You know? Like this time, it was like, ‘Let me get my swagger back. Let me get back on the ball, let me get back on the horse.’ It was something I didn’t get to do.”

Pictured inside: Robby and co-stars Danielle Lombard and Jasmine Goode crashing a Bachelor in Paradise viewing party last week at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.