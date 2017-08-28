Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Couple Up For Afternoon Together!

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus kicked off the week together!

The 45-year-old actor and 37-year-old Saturday Night Live producer kept it casual for an afternoon outing on Monday (August 28) in Los Angeles.

The couple were spotted making a stop at a gas station, where Ben filled up his Bentley and Lindsay headed inside for some drinks.

Over the weekend, Ben and Lindsay were spotted as they grabbed breakfast together in Santa Monica.

Ben and Lindsay have been flying back and forth from New York and Los Angeles to spend time with each other and were last spotted in NYC last week.