Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings &amp; Moments You Missed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Here's Why The Weeknd Skipped the VMAs

Here's Why The Weeknd Skipped the VMAs

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 11:44 pm

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Couple Up For Afternoon Together!

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Couple Up For Afternoon Together!

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus kicked off the week together!

The 45-year-old actor and 37-year-old Saturday Night Live producer kept it casual for an afternoon outing on Monday (August 28) in Los Angeles.

The couple were spotted making a stop at a gas station, where Ben filled up his Bentley and Lindsay headed inside for some drinks.

Over the weekend, Ben and Lindsay were spotted as they grabbed breakfast together in Santa Monica.

Ben and Lindsay have been flying back and forth from New York and Los Angeles to spend time with each other and were last spotted in NYC last week.

Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck lindsay shookus kick off week together 01
ben affleck lindsay shookus kick off week together 02
ben affleck lindsay shookus kick off week together 03
ben affleck lindsay shookus kick off week together 04
ben affleck lindsay shookus kick off week together 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nicolas Cage's son pleads no contest to wild DUI chase - TMZ
  • Jake Paul has a new home amid personal drama - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the best moments from the VMAs - TooFab
  • Watch the first promo for the new Heathers series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The winners of Boy Band went to the VMAs - Just Jared Jr