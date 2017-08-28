Top Stories
Mon, 28 August 2017 at 8:45 am

Brooklyn Decker Thinks She Looks Like Zombie Taylor Swift!

Brooklyn Decker Thinks She Looks Like Zombie Taylor Swift!

Brooklyn Decker took to Instagram during the 2017 MTV VMAs to joke that she looked just like zombie Taylor Swift from her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

“Guys. I look just like zombie Taylor Swift,” the 30-year-old model and actress posted on Instagram after viewing the video.

Fans seemingly agreed with her in the comments, writing, “Now that I see it, I can’t unsee it @brooklyndecker,” “Yes! Totally see it,” “Omg were you the double in this video?,” and more.

When a fan asked for a side-by-side, Brooklyn responded, “I don’t currently have any photos of me clawing my way out of the grave, but I’m going to work on it!”

Do you see any resemblance???
Photos: Getty
