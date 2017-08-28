Mon, 28 August 2017 at 3:59 pm
Camilla Belle Makes a Sunday Morning Coffee Run
Camilla Belle is all smiles while heading out for a quick coffee run on Sunday morning (August 27) in Brentwood, Calif.
The 30-year-old-actress flashed a smile to photographers as she strolled through the street.
On Monday (August 28), Camilla shared a photo of Texas with a heart marking the city of Houston on her Instagram to show solidarity for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
FYI: Camilla is wearing a n:PHILANTHROPY tee.
