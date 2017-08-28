Top Stories
Mon, 28 August 2017 at 3:59 pm

Camilla Belle Makes a Sunday Morning Coffee Run

Camilla Belle Makes a Sunday Morning Coffee Run

Camilla Belle is all smiles while heading out for a quick coffee run on Sunday morning (August 27) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 30-year-old-actress flashed a smile to photographers as she strolled through the street.

On Monday (August 28), Camilla shared a photo of Texas with a heart marking the city of Houston on her Instagram to show solidarity for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

A post shared by Camilla Belle (@camillabelle) on

FYI: Camilla is wearing a n:PHILANTHROPY tee.
