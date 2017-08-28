Mon, 28 August 2017 at 2:42 pm
Cute Couple Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Take Their Dogs for a Weekend Walk
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood go for a walk with their dogs on Saturday (August 26) in Vancouver, Canada.
The cute Supergirl couple kept a low profile under their hats and shades. They were seen sipping coffee while spending time with their pet pooches on National Dog Day.
Supergirl is currently in the middle of production for season three, which is scheduled to premiere on Monday, October 9 on The CW. We can’t wait to find out what happens next on the show!
