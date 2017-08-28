Top Stories
All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 2:42 pm

Cute Couple Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Take Their Dogs for a Weekend Walk

Cute Couple Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Take Their Dogs for a Weekend Walk

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood go for a walk with their dogs on Saturday (August 26) in Vancouver, Canada.

The cute Supergirl couple kept a low profile under their hats and shades. They were seen sipping coffee while spending time with their pet pooches on National Dog Day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Melissa Benoist

Supergirl is currently in the middle of production for season three, which is scheduled to premiere on Monday, October 9 on The CW. We can’t wait to find out what happens next on the show!
Photos: BackGrid USA
