Derek Hough Gets Support from Girlfriend Hayley Erbert at Emmys Choreography Nom Celebration!
Derek Hough is all smiles as he keeps his girlfriend Hayley Erbert closely by his side at the Television Academy’s Choreography Peer Group Celebration held at the Saban Media Center on Sunday (August 27) in North Hollywood, Calif.
The 32-year-old World of Dance judge was honored for his Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Choreography category, where he’s up against So You Think You Can Dance‘s Travis Wall, The Real O’Neals‘ Fred Tallaksen and Mandy Moore (who is nominated twice, for her work on Dancing with the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance).
“So wonderful sharing last night with my ❤️ @hayley.erbert,” Derek captioned with one of his Instagram posts. “She looked absolutely stunning. Took my breath away. Everything is better when you are able to share it with someone.”
My beautiful ladies with me on this special night:)❤️❤️ @hayley.erbert A special Thank you to my @ashleyedens for presenting me with my Emmy nomination tonight. Your speech filled my heart and eyes. You were always my secret weapon. You always championed my ideas and helped me bring them to life. I owe you so much and I will forever be in your debt. Family forever:) #emmys #emmys2017 #dwts #love #family #choreography #creativity