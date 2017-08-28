Top Stories
All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings &amp; Moments You Missed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 2:24 pm

Derek Hough Gets Support from Girlfriend Hayley Erbert at Emmys Choreography Nom Celebration!

Derek Hough Gets Support from Girlfriend Hayley Erbert at Emmys Choreography Nom Celebration!

Derek Hough is all smiles as he keeps his girlfriend Hayley Erbert closely by his side at the Television Academy’s Choreography Peer Group Celebration held at the Saban Media Center on Sunday (August 27) in North Hollywood, Calif.

The 32-year-old World of Dance judge was honored for his Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Choreography category, where he’s up against So You Think You Can Dance‘s Travis Wall, The Real O’NealsFred Tallaksen and Mandy Moore (who is nominated twice, for her work on Dancing with the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance).

“So wonderful sharing last night with my ❤️ @hayley.erbert,” Derek captioned with one of his Instagram posts. “She looked absolutely stunning. Took my breath away. Everything is better when you are able to share it with someone.”
Just Jared on Facebook
derek hough gets support from girlfriend hayley erbert at emmys choreography 01
derek hough gets support from girlfriend hayley erbert at emmys choreography 02
derek hough gets support from girlfriend hayley erbert at emmys choreography 03
derek hough gets support from girlfriend hayley erbert at emmys choreography 04

Credit: David Livingston; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Derek Hough, hayley erbert

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nicolas Cage's son pleads no contest to wild DUI chase - TMZ
  • Jake Paul has a new home amid personal drama - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the best moments from the VMAs - TooFab
  • Watch the first promo for the new Heathers series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The winners of Boy Band went to the VMAs - Just Jared Jr