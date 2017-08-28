Drake Is Working with Local Relief Organizations To Aid The People Of Houston!

Drake gets the crowd hyped up as he makes a surprise appearance on stage at the 2017 Reading Festival held at Richfield Avenue on Sunday (August 27) in Reading, England.

The 30-year-old hit-maker joined performer Giggs during his set to perform a special rendition of their collaboration “KMT” off of Drake‘s latest mixtape More Life.

This morning (August 28), Drake took to his Instagram to address the catastrophic floods caused by Hurricane Harvey and offered help from a distance.

“We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected,” Drake captioned in his post. “Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need.”

“I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way,” Drake concluded.