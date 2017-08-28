Ed Skrein Leaves 'Hellboy' Amid Whitewashing Controversy

Ed Skrein has exited the upcoming Hellboy reboot after his casting was criticized as another incident of whitewashing in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old actor, best known for his work in Deadpool, was set to play Major Ben Daimio, who is an Asian character in the comic books.

“Last week it was announced that I would be playing Major Ben Daimio in the upcoming Hellboy reboot. I accepted the role unaware that the character in the original comics was of mixed Asian heritage,” Ed wrote in a letter on Twitter. “There has been intense conversation and understandable upset since that announcement, and I must do what I feel is right.”

“It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voices in the Arts. I feel it is important to honour and respect that. Therefore I have decided to step down so the role can be cast appropriately,” Ed continued.

“Representation of ethnic diversity is important, especially to me as I have a mixed heritage family,” Ed said. “It is our responsibility to make moral decisions in difficult times and to give voice to inclusivity. It is my hope that one day these discussions will become less necessary and that we can help make equal representation in the Arts a reality.”

“I am sad to leave Hellboy but if this decision brings us closer to that day, it is worth it. I hope it makes a difference,” he concluded the letter.