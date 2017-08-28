Ellen DeGeneres & Chance the Rapper Hug It Out at MTV VMAs 2017!

Ellen DeGeneres and Chance the Rapper are seriously feeling the love at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 24-year-old Coloring Book rapper and the daytime TV host shared a cute cuddle moment together in the audience at the VMAs.

During the show, Ellen presented the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to Pink.

Chance‘s music video for “Same Drugs” was nominated for Best Hip Hop Video.

FYI: Chance is wearing a Kenzo sweater.