Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Here's Why The Weeknd Skipped the VMAs

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 8:12 pm

Emma Robert's 'AHS: Cult' Character Details Revealed!

Emma Robert's 'AHS: Cult' Character Details Revealed!

It has been revealed that Emma Roberts will be portraying a newscaster in one episode of American Horror Story: Cult.

The 26-year-old actress was only able to appear in one episode in AHS‘ seventh season due to her film schedule. Ryan Murphy says she carved out time to make a cameo “as a favor” to him.

Emma‘s character is named Serina Belinda and she receives a promotion over Adina Porter‘s character “simply because she’s much more superficial and willing to do what it takes to survive,” Ryan said (via TV Line).

Another actress who will be appearing in one episode is Lena Dunham and we know more details about her character as well!
