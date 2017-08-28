Evangeline Lilly Reveals the Wasp's Suit for 'Ant-Man' Sequel

Evangeline Lilly will be reprising her role as Hope van Dyne (aka The Wasp) in the upcoming Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp and she just revealed a first look at her character’s costume!

The 38-year-old actress shared the photo on what would have been comic book artist Jack Kirby‘s 100th birthday.

“I am honoured to be on set today playing #TheWasp on what would be Jack Kirby’s 100th birthday,” Evangeline captioned the photo.

Earlier this month, Evangeline was spotted on set with co-stars Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas.