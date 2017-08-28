Top Stories
All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 2:48 pm

Frank Ocean: 'Provider' - Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Frank Ocean: 'Provider' - Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Frank Ocean is back at it again with yet another surprise single!

The 29-year-old entertainer took to his Beats 1 radio show Blonded during the the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (August 27) and debuted his brand new track called, “Provider.”

On past episodes of his radio show, Frank has dropped other songs in the past like “Lens,” “Chanel” and “Biking.”

Frank also shared an official lyric video for the track, but it can only be viewed via his website here.

You can stream “Provider” on Spotify below or download it on iTunes now!

Click inside to read the lyrics to Frank Ocean’s new song “Provider”…
