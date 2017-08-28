'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale Rating Sets All-Time Record

Game of Thrones just hit another major TV milestone!

The ratings are in for the show’s seventh season finale, which aired on Sunday night (August 27): 16.5 million people tuned into the episode – a 13% increase from the previous record (10.7 million) set by an episode two weeks ago, according to THR. It also marks a 36% increase above last year’s finale episode (8.9 million).

In 2015, Game of Thrones beat out The Sopranos as the most-watched HBO series of all time. There’s no release date for the show’s eighth and final season just yet, but it’s estimated to arrive sometime between next summer and 2019.