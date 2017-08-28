Top Stories
All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings &amp; Moments You Missed!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 2:55 pm

'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale Rating Sets All-Time Record

'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale Rating Sets All-Time Record

Game of Thrones just hit another major TV milestone!

The ratings are in for the show’s seventh season finale, which aired on Sunday night (August 27): 16.5 million people tuned into the episode – a 13% increase from the previous record (10.7 million) set by an episode two weeks ago, according to THR. It also marks a 36% increase above last year’s finale episode (8.9 million).

In 2015, Game of Thrones beat out The Sopranos as the most-watched HBO series of all time. There’s no release date for the show’s eighth and final season just yet, but it’s estimated to arrive sometime between next summer and 2019.
Credit: Macall B. Polay; Photos: HBO
