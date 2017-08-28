Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings &amp; Moments You Missed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Here's Why The Weeknd Skipped the VMAs

Here's Why The Weeknd Skipped the VMAs

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 7:38 pm

Goldie Hawn Hugs a Tree While Kurt Russell Watches!

Goldie Hawn Hugs a Tree While Kurt Russell Watches!

Goldie Hawn seems to be a big nature lover and we love her for it!

The legendary actress was seen hugging a large tree while her longtime partner Kurt Russell was paying their parking meter on Monday (August 28) in Los Angeles.

After paying the meter, Kurt looked over and smiled at Goldie and then he met up with her to head to their destination.

Goldie recently took to Instagram to share a video from her morning walk with Kurt. “Morning walk with My man! I swear there were geese there!!” she captioned the clip.
Just Jared on Facebook
goldie hawn hugs a tree while kurt russell watches 01
goldie hawn hugs a tree while kurt russell watches 02
goldie hawn hugs a tree while kurt russell watches 03
goldie hawn hugs a tree while kurt russell watches 04
goldie hawn hugs a tree while kurt russell watches 05
goldie hawn hugs a tree while kurt russell watches 06
goldie hawn hugs a tree while kurt russell watches 07
goldie hawn hugs a tree while kurt russell watches 08

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nicolas Cage's son pleads no contest to wild DUI chase - TMZ
  • Jake Paul has a new home amid personal drama - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the best moments from the VMAs - TooFab
  • Watch the first promo for the new Heathers series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The winners of Boy Band went to the VMAs - Just Jared Jr