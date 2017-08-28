Hailey Baldwin & Cameron Dallas Keep It Casual at Republic Records MTV VMAs 2017 After Party!

Hailey Baldwin tires to keep a low profile while making her way out of the Republic Records 2017 MTV VMAs After Party hosted by Cadillac on Sunday evening (August 27) at Tao Restaurant in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old model, who rocked a Mary J. Blige tee, was joined at the bash by Cameron Dallas, Justine Skye, Serayah, and sisters Delilah and Amelia Hamlin.

That same evening, Hailey rocked an all-black sheer look and as she took the stage to help introduce DNCE‘s performance with Rod Stewart.

Hailey changed three times throughout the night – a fashion hat trick!

