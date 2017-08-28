Top Stories
Mon, 28 August 2017 at 5:20 am

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Take Their Kids to Sunday Service

Jennifer Garner shows off her beautiful smile as she heads into church on Sunday (August 27) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actress was joined by her ex-husband Ben Affleck as they took their kids to a Sunday church service.

The day before, Ben stepped out for breakfast with his new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. Ben and Lindsay have been going back and forth between LA and NYC as she lives and works in the Big Apple.

Earlier in the weekend, Jennifer had a beach day with friends and family at Venice Beach.
jennifer garner ben affleck take kids to sunday service 01
jennifer garner ben affleck take kids to sunday service 01
jennifer garner ben affleck take kids to sunday service 02
jennifer garner ben affleck take kids to sunday service 02
jennifer garner ben affleck take kids to sunday service 03
jennifer garner ben affleck take kids to sunday service 03
jennifer garner ben affleck take kids to sunday service 04
jennifer garner ben affleck take kids to sunday service 04
jennifer garner ben affleck take kids to sunday service 05
jennifer garner ben affleck take kids to sunday service 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
