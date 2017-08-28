Top Stories
All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

All the Shade Thrown During MTV VMAs 2017 - 6 Major Moments Revealed!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings &amp; Moments You Missed!

Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 2:10 pm

Joan Smalls Wore a Blazer as a Dress to the VMAs & Looked So Fierce

Joan Smalls Wore a Blazer as a Dress to the VMAs & Looked So Fierce

Joan Smalls puts her fierce style on display while walking the carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 29-year-old model wore a blazer as a dress and she looked so chic!

Joan was joined on the red carpet by makeup artist Sir John. “Team Joan @sirjohnofficial @ericjmcneal @andrewfitzsimons Y’all make me feel all good 💫 #vmas,” she captioned a photo while getting ready for the big event. See the Instagram pic below.

FYI: Joan is wearing an H&M Studio blazer.

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

10+ pictures inside of Joan Smalls on the red carpet…

Just Jared on Facebook
joan smalls vmas 2017 01
joan smalls vmas 2017 02
joan smalls vmas 2017 03
joan smalls vmas 2017 04
joan smalls vmas 2017 05
joan smalls vmas 2017 06
joan smalls vmas 2017 07
joan smalls vmas 2017 08
joan smalls vmas 2017 09
joan smalls vmas 2017 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, Joan Smalls, MTV VMAs, Sir John

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nicolas Cage's son pleads no contest to wild DUI chase - TMZ
  • Jake Paul has a new home amid personal drama - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the best moments from the VMAs - TooFab
  • Watch the first promo for the new Heathers series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The winners of Boy Band went to the VMAs - Just Jared Jr