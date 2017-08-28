Joan Smalls Wore a Blazer as a Dress to the VMAs & Looked So Fierce

Joan Smalls puts her fierce style on display while walking the carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 29-year-old model wore a blazer as a dress and she looked so chic!

Joan was joined on the red carpet by makeup artist Sir John. “Team Joan @sirjohnofficial @ericjmcneal @andrewfitzsimons Y’all make me feel all good 💫 #vmas,” she captioned a photo while getting ready for the big event. See the Instagram pic below.

FYI: Joan is wearing an H&M Studio blazer.

