Julia Michaels Joins Chord Overstreet, Jessie J & More at Republic Records MTV VMAs 2017 After Party!

Julia Michaels keeps it cute as she hits the red carpet at the Republic Records 2017 MTV VMAs After Party hosted by Cadillac on Sunday evening (August 27) at Tao Restaurant in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old hit-making singer and songwriter was joined at the bash by Jessie J, Chord Overstreet, Pete Wentz, Heidi Klum, Mel B, Tove Lo, Grace Mitchell, Marc E. Bassy, Stanaj, The Bachelor‘s Corinne Olympios, Ryan Cabrera, Post Malone, Nick Cannon, Chantel Jeffries, Christina Milian, Shawn Ross, EJ Johnson, Keyshia Cole and Tameka Cottle.

That same evening, Julia hit the main stage at the MTV VMAs to perform her smash debut “Issues.” The performance was cut off during the live broadcast for a commercial break, but you can see it in full right here!



Finally got to meet this runs machine @stanaj 🔮 A post shared by J E S S I E . J (@jessiej) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

FYI: Jessie is wearing Balenciaga trousers.