Kate Beckinsale Seems to Be Getting Lily Ready for College!

It looks like Kate Beckinsale is sending her daughter off to college!

The 44-year-old actress was spotted shopping at Bed, Bath, and Beyond with Lily, 18, on Saturday (August 26) in New York City.

Kate arrived in the Big Apple the day before and was seen looking chic in a sheer jumpsuit at the airport.

Lily is going to be studying at NYU this fall and she picked up a lot of essentials for her living space during the shopping trip with her mom. We hope she has the best time at school!