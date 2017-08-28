Kathy Griffin Told Anderson Cooper Their Friendship is Over

Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper were best friends for nearly two decades, but their friendship ended after the scandal involving her controversial beheaded Trump photo.

The comedian worked with Anderson on the New Year’s Eve special for CNN for many years and they have known each other even longer than that.

After the scandal happened, Anderson never reached out to Kathy personally, but he wrote a tweet denouncing the photo. “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate,” he said.

Anderson later said in an interview with friend Andy Cohen on July 26 that he is “still friends” with Kathy, but he still hadn’t reached out to her at that pint. He finally reached out on August 10, but it was too late.

“When he finally reached out to her in a series of text messages, she told him their friendship was over,” The Cut reports in a new in-depth interview with Kathy.

Kathy is ready to get back into the public eye and is heading out on an international tour later this year!