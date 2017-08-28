Katy Perry Celebrates Big Night with Calvin Harris & Jared Leto at VMAs 2017 After Party!

Katy Perry shares a laugh with her “Feels” collaborator Calvin Harris and Khalid while attending Calvin‘s 2017 MTV VMAs After Party with director Emil Nava, TIDAL x Sprint on Sunday (August 27) at the Highlight Room at the Dream Hollywood in Hollywood.

The trio were also joined at the post bash by Jared Leto, who hit the main stage at the MTV VMAs with his Thirty Seconds to Mars bandmates earlier in the night to perform their new single “Walk on Water.”

That same evening, Katy and Jared made their way to the UGG x Jeremy Scott Collaboration Launch Party held at The h.wood Group’s ‘Poppy’ in West Hollywood.

Also in attendance were Paris Jackson, Liberty Ross, Jimmy Iovine, Jasmine Sanders, Sasha Lane, Isabela Moner, Lil Yachty, KYLE, Adwoa Aboah, DJ Mia Moretti and Jeremy Scott himself.