Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 1:45 pm

Kim Kardashian is the new “First Lady” while posing with her daughter North West for the cover of Interview magazine’s September 2017 issue, available on newsstands now.

The 36-year-old reality star channels former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in the spread, which was shot at the National Arts Club in New York City.

“When Kim and I work together, each time we look for a different approach. We have no desire to repeat ourselves or reference anything she has done previously. For this shoot I wanted to capture feminine beauty as an expression of empowerment and self-respect,” photographer Steven Klein said in a statement.

“Also to highlight Kim in a chic manner that is retrospective of a time and yet modern. As a model, Kim is a chameleon. She can easily change accordingly to the set intention and with little effort. It is her gift: her innate relationship to the camera. A muse of modern times,” he added.

North was interviewed by famous celebrity kids for the magazine. Make sure to check out the adorable quotes now!!!

Go to InterviewMagazine.com for more from the spread.

FYI: Kim is wearing a custom H&M Studio white suit in photo three. North is wearing a custom H&M Kids dress in photo one.
Photos: Steven Klein for Interview
