Kristen Bell Wears a Wedding Dress While Filming 'Like Father' in Central Park!

Mon, 28 August 2017 at 1:55 pm

Kristen Bell looks ready to walk down the aisle in Central Park on Monday (August 28) in New York City.

The 37-year-old actress was spotted in a white wedding dress in Manhattan, shooting a scene for an upcoming Lauren Miller Rogen-directed Netflix comedy, called Like Father.

The show “centers on a workaholic woman who is left at the altar by her groom-to-be and winds up on her honeymoon cruise with the one person she thought she’d never see: her equally workaholic father, who left her and her mother when she was 5 because he believed family life was a hindrance to his career,” according to THR.
