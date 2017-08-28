Kristen Bell Wears a Wedding Dress While Filming 'Like Father' in Central Park!
Kristen Bell looks ready to walk down the aisle in Central Park on Monday (August 28) in New York City.
The 37-year-old actress was spotted in a white wedding dress in Manhattan, shooting a scene for an upcoming Lauren Miller Rogen-directed Netflix comedy, called Like Father.
The show “centers on a workaholic woman who is left at the altar by her groom-to-be and winds up on her honeymoon cruise with the one person she thought she’d never see: her equally workaholic father, who left her and her mother when she was 5 because he believed family life was a hindrance to his career,” according to THR.