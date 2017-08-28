Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' Video - 20 Hidden Meanings & Moments You Missed!

PLL's Brandon Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail

Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' with North - See Every Photo!

Here's Why The Weeknd Skipped the VMAs

Lindsay Lohan Flaunts Her Figure in Red One-Piece Swimsuit

Lindsay Lohan is looking red-hot in Greece!

The 31-year-old actress was spotted rocking a red one-piece swimsuit at Nammos beach restaurant on Monday (August 28) in Mykonos.

Lindsay completed her look with a flowing black coverup.

“When life gets #boring and so do people #homealone,” Lindsay captioned the Instagram video below on Sunday, in which she is jamming out to Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape of You.”

Lindsay has been vacationing in Mykonos for the past month. She recently sent out a series of tweets defending President Donald Trump.

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

